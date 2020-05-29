BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
EU proposes $16.6 billion fund to back strategic firms
The new facility could buy stakes in, or offer loans to, companies in sectors such as healthcare, space, defence, digital and green technologies.
EU proposes $16.6 billion fund to back strategic firms
Rolled Euro banknotes are placed on US Dollar banknotes in this illustration taken May 26, 2020. / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
May 29, 2020

The European Commission has proposed setting up a $16.6 billion fund to invest in strategic companies that have been weakened by the Covid-19 crisis.

The proposal, which needs to be approved by EU governments and lawmakers, comes after firms worldwide became vulnerable to hostile takeovers as share prices fell and there were fewer funding opportunities during the coronavirus crisis.

The new facility could buy stakes in, or offer loans to, strategic companies in sectors such as healthcare, space, defence, digital and green technologies, EU industry commissioner Thierry Breton told a news conference on Friday.

Concerns over the vulnerability of some European companies grew in March after reports that the United States administration was looking into gaining access to Germany-based CureVac, a biotech firm working on a new technology that could slash costs for vaccines. The EU Commission reacted by promising $89.1 million to CureVac.

The EU financial support would go to companies "that need more capital to continue their expansion," Breton said, adding that it would also allow firms to shun help from unwanted partners.

RECOMMENDED

The new fund is tiny compared to large sovereign wealth funds which have hundreds of billions of dollars to invest in strategic firms. However, its financial firepower is expected to be boosted by attracting private investors with guarantees.

The commission estimates that the $16.71 billion, which will be borrowed on financial markets, "could generate investments of up to 150 billion euros" in the 2021 to 2027 period, an EU document said.

The fund is part of a wider EU plan to back companies in need of financial capital support.

Other proposals include a $28.96 billion "solvency instrument" that would provide temporary support to healthy companies hit by the Covid-19 crisis and a $17 billion fund that would invest in smaller firms and companies active in infrastructure, research and social issues.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Water cut in Syria's Raqqa after main pipeline blown up in YPG terror attack: report
Iraq takes full control of Ain al Asad airbase after US withdrawal: defence ministry
Pentagon puts 1,500 soldiers on alert for possible Minnesota deployment
Debris located in hunt for missing Indonesian surveillance plane carrying 11
US says killed al-Qaeda-linked leader tied to deadly ambush in Syria
Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to take third place at AFCON
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah