In Minneapolis, the ugly face of the American state’s police brutality has resurfaced once more against its long-standing soft target— the country's black community.

Police brutality against African-Americans has a long history in the world’s oldest democracy. In recent years, Americans have seen it escalate across the US from - Baltimore to Ferguson - especially under the country’s first black President Barack Obama.

When President Trump came to power, his elusive pledge to “Make America Great Again”, was interpreted by some Americans to mean that he wanted to make the country white again. Police brutality has worsened since then.

But the country’s black community, backed by liberals and civil rights movement supporters, has resisted both police brutality and its underlying mindset, American racism.

Here is a brief history of repression targeting the African-American community and their most significant human rights movements across US history.

Oppressing Black communities

For many centuries, the economic and political system of colonial America under British rule, and later the independent United States, had largely been based on black slavery and segregation.

The first slaves began coming to the British colony of Jamestown, Virginia, in 1619. The state hosted the nation’s founding presidents George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, becoming the first successful British colony in North America which was founded in Jamestown in 1607.

But eventually slavery itself became a controversial issue. It was not based on intellectual grounds but on economic ones for white Americans, and it led to a deadly division between the North and the South.

A brewing anger between the two Americas — one living in the mostly industrialised north, where slavery barely contributed to the economy, and the other living in the rural south where free labour performed by black slaves was the main economic driver — resulted in the American Civil War between 1861-65.

US President Abraham Lincoln declared the Emancipation Proclamation for the Blacks in 1862 and the legal end of slavery in 1865, after the North won over the South in the nation’s deadliest internecine conflict.

Despite being free on paper, the Proclamation did not change much for African-Americans in terms of gaining real, tangible freedoms as they continued to experience inequality and segregation in all aspects of civil life.

But with the emergence of both educated and determined black leaders in the 20th century, things began to change.

Niagara Movement

While there had historically been many individual attempts from Booker T. Washington, as well as others, the first active black social movement dates back to 1905, when a group of African-American intellectuals established the Niagara movement to politically fight racism.

The founder of the movement was W. E. B. Du Bois, a sociologist, who was the first black man to have a PhD degree from the nation’s prestigious Harvard University.

They called themselves the Niagara Movement because they made their first meeting in a Canadian hotel next to Niagara Falls. The meeting could not take place within the US borders because no American hotel would have allowed it. The organisers chose to assemble somewhere on the Canadian side of the Falls.

They called for social and political change for African Americans, demanding an end to segregation and discrimination across American civic life, ranging from education to labour and transportation.

While the movement could not change much practically, it inspired some influential Black civil figures including Du Bois and their liberal white supporters to establish a new front, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in 1909.

The NAACP, which aims “to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality rights of all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination", has become one of the oldest and most influential civil rights organisations in the US.

Nation of Islam

The Nation of Islam (NOI), whose connections with traditional Islamic teachings drew controversy, was founded in 1930 by Elijah Muhammad, a son of former slaves, in Detroit.

The movement defended Black separatism based on economic self-sufficiency, advocating the formation of a separate black nation in the US states of Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi, where there has historically been a large African-American population.

Many members of the NOI refused to participate in World War II, and some like Muhammad, wound up in prison for their refusal to serve in the American military.

In the 1950s, the movement had found its most powerful voice in Malcolm X, a charismatic black leader and an articulate orator.

But in 1964, Malcolm X would eventually split from the movement after discovering Muhammad’s alleged wrongdoings and seeking out a more truthful Islamic teaching. The next year he was killed, an act said to have been carried out by NOI followers, during a speech.