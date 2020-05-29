Taliban fighters stormed an Afghan border post on Friday, killing at least 14 security force members, officials said, the latest in a series of attacks since the end of a brief ceasefire.

Afghan officials confirmed the attack in the early hours of Friday had killed 14 Afghan security force members.

Dande Patan district governor Eid Mohammad Ahmadzai told AFP that 15 security force members and 20 Taliban fighters were killed in the fighting.

"Last night the mujahideen carried out attacks against the newly established posts of the enemy in Dande Patan district of Paktia province," Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter.

He said added two Taliban fighters were also killed.

Resurgence of violence

Officials had also accused the Taliban of carrying out two other raids on separate checkpoints on Thursday, but the Taliban have not claimed those attacks so far.

Those two attacks also killed a total of 14 Afghan security force members.

Skirmishes between Taliban fighters and Afghan security forces recommenced in Afghanistan in the day since a three-day ceasefire expired, but government officials said earlier on Thursday that the incidents were minor and the truce could still hold.

The Taliban had remained silent on government appeals for an extension of the ceasefire, which was announced for the Eid al Fitr holiday that ends the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.