Peaceful rallies gave way to a third night of arson, looting and vandalism in Minneapolis on Thursday over the police killing of a handcuffed black man with President Donald Trump calling the protesters 'thugs'.

Protesters vented their rage over the death of George Floyd seen on video gasping for breath while a white police officer knelt on his neck.

The latest spasm of unrest in Minnesota's largest city went largely unchecked, despite Governor Tim Walz ordering the National Guard activated to help restore order following the first two days of disturbances sparked by Monday night's fatal arrest of Floyd, 46.

In contrast with Wednesday night, when rock-throwing demonstrators clashed repeatedly with police in riot gear, law enforcement kept a low profile around the epicentre of the unrest, outside the city's Third Precinct police station.

Protesters massing outside the building briefly retreated under volleys of police tear gas and rubber bullets fired at them from the roof, only to reassemble and eventually attack the building head-on, setting fire to the structure as police seemed to withdraw.

Protesters were later observed on the roof.

The city authority warned about 'unconfirmed' reports that gas lines to the Third Precinct police station were cut and that there were other explosives in the building. It appealed to people to retreat from the building.

A car and at least two other buildings in the vicinity were also set ablaze, and looters returned for a second night to a nearby Target discount store, left boarded up and vacant from the previous night, to make off with whatever remained inside.

Fire officials said 16 buildings were torched on Wednesday night.

Trump's 'incendiary' tweet

Calling the protesters "thugs," Trump vowed in a tweet that "when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” Twitter responded by adding a warning label to the tweet, saying it glorified violence.

Earlier Thursday, Trump said, “I feel very, very badly" about George Floyd's death while handcuffed and in the custody of Minneapolis police. "That’s a very shocking sight.”

It was the kind of personal statement expected from a president in response to the disturbing video of a black man gasping for help as a white policeman pinned him to the street by the neck.

But it was a very different tone for Trump, who has often been silent in the face of white-on-black violence and has a long history of defending police.

Trump’s language got more aggressive as violence boiled over in Minneapolis Thursday night. “These THUGS are dishonouring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen,” he tweeted.

“Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!"

Once more likely to hew to the “blue lives matter” mantra, Trump and his allies have been questioning an officer’s conduct and calling for justice for Floyd.

Trump said he will send the National Guard troops and "get the job done right" if Mayor Jacob Frey failed to bring the city under control.

The Minnesota National Guard said it had "activated" more than 500 soldiers to assist local authorities, and mainly the fire departments, in Minneapolis, St Paul and surrounding areas.