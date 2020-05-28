The killing of George Floyd in the US city of Minneapolis and the outrage that has followed are not without precedent in the recent history of American race relations.

In fact, Eric Garner, an African-American choked to death on video by New York City police officers uttered the exact same words as Floyd before dying: “I can’t breathe.”

In both Floyd and Garner’s cases, the dead were accused of minor misdemeanors - in the case of Floyd, using a cheque that raised suspicions, and in the latter’s selling cigarettes illegally.

In both incidents, the deceased were outnumbered by police officers and did not pose any discernible threat, nor were they armed.

Reactions to each incident have also been similar; writhing anger at a system that routinely kills black people without any perceivable justification on the one hand, and persistent proclamations by many on the right that such killings are either justified or a rarity and therefore do not truly represent the racial dynamic operating in the US

In the case of Floyd’s death, protesters in Minneapolis clashed with police who responded with tear gas and rubber bullets.

The death came shortly after a number of other high profile racial incidents in the country.

On Tuesday a New York city woman, Amy Cooper, was fired after she was caught on video threatening to call the police on a black man who had asked her to keep her dog on a leash. She specifically mentioned his ‘African-American’ background on the line with the police operator.

Earlier in May, health worker Breonna Taylor was shot dead in her sleep by police in Louisville, Kentucky. It was later revealed that police had raided the wrong house.

In February, Ahmaud Arbery was shot dead by a father and son pair while out for a run. The two were not arrested until video of the incident was released in May provoking international outcry.

What next?

The perception of inequality is further compounded when contrasted with the treatment of armed predominantly white anti-lockdown protesters and black people targeted by police, who either did not commit a crime or were accused of minor infringements.

Scenes of white men cosplaying in military fatigues and carrying semi-automatic rifles have become commonplace across state capitols across the country.