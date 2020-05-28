George Floyd, 46, was killed in police custody on 25 May 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Floyd, a black man, was suspected of using a forged $10 bill. But it was the white policeman who evidently rough handled Floyd, and then knelt on his neck on the street that were the events ultimately noticed by shocked bystanders who were filming the incident.

Floyd pleaded for his life for several minutes, but eventually fell silent. He was declared dead at the hospital where he was transferred after he became unresponsive. The police officers involved in his death were let go the day after he was pronounced dead.

Floyd’s death triggered another wave of protests that claim racism is alive and well in the United States. Other examples have been used to make this point, whether they have been other deaths at the hands of the police, or people who have experienced other smaller, but daily incidents.

In addition to sparking protests in Minneapolis, the incident has also resulted in a Twitter storm. A user calling himself A.T. The Ambassador pointed out that the country had been relatively peaceful during the coronavirus lockdown, except for the groups of white demonstrators who have been demanding for the economy to reopen, only for the George Floyd affair to take them back to bad times.

Activist and teacher, Zellie Imani, demanded that journalists investigate and publish the excessive force reports for the officers involved and responsible for George Floyd’s death, as quickly as they would a black victim’s arrest history.

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay tweeted that the funds the Minneapolis Police Department receives from the government for training, have not perhaps been put to good use given they were still responsible for more than 13 times the deaths of black people than Caucasians.

Then there were those who advocated for an “an eye for an eye” response in order to make a point, rather than seeking peaceful protests, such as actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen.

The huge emotional reaction in Minneapolis at times has got out of hand. Fires and clashes broke out in the city and this made some people proud.