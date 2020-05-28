Hong Kong was once compared with New York and London for its robust financial system and various other economic successes, a characteristic that elevated it enough to be considered one of the world's biggest commercial hubs.

But many things have changed since 1997, when the former British colony became an integral part of China. It has faced pressure campaigns directed by Beijing on several occasions, events that have disrupted life and seen its citizens compelled to take to the streets to protest. This year's demonstrations have increasingly proved an undeviating challenge to Beijing's hegemony.

The city received an unexpected setback on Wednesday. The hawkish US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, announced that Hong Kong will not be entitled to 'special treatment' from Washington anymore, citing the loss of its autonomous status and China's expanding stranglehold on the region.

“I certified to Congress today that Hong Kong does not continue to warrant treatment under United States laws in the same manner as US laws were applied to Hong Kong before July 1997,” Pompeo said.

A day after Pompeo's announcement, Beijing passed a controversial legislation that will enforce harsh national security laws in Hong Kong. They will, in effect, allow them to intervene more directly in political issues and crush dissent if necessary.

The withdrawal of Washington's diplomatic and legal support means that the world’s tenth-largest exporter and ninth-largest importer, will face the same US tariffs as the rest of China, something which will no doubt prove a bruising punishment for Hong Kong’s fortunes.

“If Hong Kong loses preferential trade treatment, US tariffs and export controls on China would apply to Hong Kong. This action-reaction sequence of China tightening its hold on Hong Kong and America responding by withdrawing preferential treatment would weaken Hong Kong’s status as a global financial hub,” said Ryan Hass, a former US diplomat and China director of the National Security Council under President Barack Obama, who is currently working for the Brookings Institution.

In the late 1990s, Washington passed the Hong Kong Policy Act in order to develop a special relationship that would financially benefit the Asian city.