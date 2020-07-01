China has taken matters into its own hands after last year's tumultuous anti-government protests in semi-autonomous Hong Kong city that often descended into tear gas-filled clashes, arrests, and property damages.

On Tuesday, Beijing imposed a new security law on Hong Kong that outlaws subversion, secession, terrorism, and colluding with foreign forces to undermine national security.

On Wednesday, a man found in possession of a Hong Kong independence flag became the first person to be arrested under the law for the city.

China's law has raised questions about the future of the semi-autonomous territory but here is what we do know:

What's in the new law?

The new law gives Beijing jurisdiction over "very serious" national security crimes, with offenders facing up to life in prison.

The law also empowers China to set up a national security agency in the city with staffers from mainland China.

China security agencies will also be able to operate publicly in the city for the first time, unbound by local laws as they carry out their duties.

The new suite of powers radically restructures the relationship between Beijing and Hong Kong, toppling the legal firewall that has existed between the city's independent judiciary and the mainland's courts.

The new law was passed in just six weeks, skipping Hong Kong's fractious legislature and the precise wording was kept secret until it came into effect late Tuesday.

According to BBC, "only a handful of people had seen the full text of the law before it was enacted. They did not include the territory's Chief Executive, Carrie Lam".

What is Hong Kong's special status?

In the run-up to Britain returning Hong Kong to China in 1997, a "one country, two systems" deal was forged to allow the city to maintain certain freedoms and autonomy for 50 years.

Those liberties included a free market economy, an independent judiciary, free speech, and a local legislature.

As a result many countries, including the US, brought in laws that allowed them to treat Hong Kong as a separate trade entity to mainland China.

The arrangement turned Hong Kong into a world-class financial centre on a par with London and New York.

What does China want?

For several years now, Chinese officials have increasingly expressed frustration and anger at what they perceive as a weak national security regime in Hong Kong, the freewheeling financial hub which has a high degree of autonomy.

The large and sometimes violent anti-government protests that erupted last year have sharpened that frustration, with China's Communist Party leadership, determined to thwart what it describes as threats of terrorism, independence, and subversion.

China's most senior official in Hong Kong, Luo Huining, warned in April that the city must urgently introduce national security law.

"If the ant-hill eroding the rule of law is not cleared, the dam of national security will be destroyed and the wellbeing of all Hong Kong residents will be damaged," he had said.

How can China do it?