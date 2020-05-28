In the past couple of weeks, several news articles, pictures and videos have depicted many countries around the world enjoying clear blue skies and wild animals roaming the streets in urban centres.

It is estimated that global CO2 emissions will go down by 8 percent or 2.8 gigatons - the largest drop ever recorded - as people stay indoors and burn fewer fossil fuels.

But there is another side to the story. There are concerns about oil and gas, both having taken a hammering from the coronavirus pandemic as lockdowns everywhere have dampened economic activity and energy consumption.

According to the latest report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), countries are experiencing between 25 percent and 18 percent decline in energy demand, dependent on the severity of individual lockdowns.

Of the fossil fuels, oil has taken the biggest hit as a result of quarantines forcing cars off the roads and air travel being largely grounded.

“At the height of the lockdowns in April, when more than 4 billion people worldwide were subject to some form of confinement, year-on-year demand for oil was down by around 25 mb/d (million barrels per day),” the report says.

Last year, the world's oil consumption was around 100 mb/d.

Bad days for big oil

Energy firms including oil and gas giants have felt the full impact of the fall in the price of oil, gas and coal. Consequently, they have scaled back investments in various projects.

EIA says energy firms will scale back their investments by $400 billion this year.

In order to comprehend the severity of all this, one need only look back to 2019, when consumers around the world - all either driving, flying, or working in factories - spent a total of $3.6 trillion on oil. This year that spending is expected to fall to $2.6 trillion.