British low-cost airline easyJet said it planned to cut up to 30 percent of its staff, or 4,500 jobs, and shrink its fleet to fit the smaller market it expects to emerge from the collapse in air travel due to Covid-19.

EasyJet, which employs over 15,000 people in eight countries across Europe, said it would launch a consultation process with its staff in the coming days, acting later than many of its airline peers to announce job cuts as a result of the pandemic.

The novel coronavirus has brought airlines across the world to their knees, grounding planes and forcing them to make tens of thousands of job cuts as they prepare for a travel market that will take three years to recover.

Ryanair, EasyJet's bigger low cost rival, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic have over the last month announced 18,000 job cuts between them.