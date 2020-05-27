Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday marked the 60th anniversary of the country’s first-ever military coup with the inauguration of the Democracy and Liberties Island, formerly Yassiada.

President Erdogan said 60 years ago, Turkey experienced one of the "darkest days of its history" with the May 27 coup.

Erdogan stressed that not only were Prime Minister Adnan Menderes and his aides executed in Yassiada, "but also the Turkish history, culture, values and beliefs."

Speaking about the trials on the island, Erdogan said it was not a trial but a "murder of law."

Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli, Vice President Fuat Oktay, Constitutional Court President Zuhtu Arslan, Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin, other bureaucrats, politicians, commanders-in-chief of armed forces, representatives of non-governmental organisations and bar associations also attended the inauguration ceremony.

Illegal trial on island