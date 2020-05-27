When the P5+1 countries, namely United States, United Kingdom, France, China, Russia, and Germany, along with the EU, signed the Joint Cooperation Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Iran in July 2015, it was a decisive step towards reducing Iran’s international isolationism.

This lucrative démarche had the potential to gradually restore partial stability in the Middle East. This fragile balance, which the region has been lacking since the beginning of the new millennium, came to an end two years ago on May8th, 2018.

A distinct legacy of Donald Trump’s administration will be the mistake of single-handedly walking away from the JCPOA, also known as the 'Iran deal'.

This error caused the US to miss prospective opportunities to monitor Iran’s nuclear facilities and to restrain Iran’s regional expansionism.

Under American guardianship, irrespective of decades’ worth of reciprocal accusations and sowed mistrust, this deal would have enabled fair competition between Iran and Saudi Arabia in terms of oil exports instead of destabilising, one-sided support.

During the press conference when announcing withdrawal from the nuclear deal, Trump explicitly underlined that the “US no longer makes empty threats”, a discourse that was disregarded by Iranian authorities.

Contrarily, it has since emboldened Iran’s activities in the Middle East, such as the Iranian-backed Houthi militia attack on Saudi Aramco, attacking the K-1 Air Base, and storming of the US Embassy in Baghdad.

The direct and indirect costs of these attacks against US interests resulted in the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, which Trump justified using the same sentiment.

Iran’s expansionist foreign policy comes at the expense of its people.

After cutting off the most important artery of Iran's military leadership vein in its modern history, on the same day of Soleimani’s assassination, Trump tweeted: “Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!”.

This thinly veiled threat aimed to oblige Iran to accept a new deal, with new conditions.

Despite their immeasurable loss, Iran's careful political manoeuvring de-escalated tensions.

A fresh start?

Two years since the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, a new stage is set, framed by the upcoming presidential elections both in the US and Iran, in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Although Covid-19 has currently hindered any major developments in the US election cycle, after the nominees are confirmed, their campaigns will pick up pace – and scrutiny.

As the Republican incumbent, Trump’s platform will follow his general lack of strategy. He is sure to bully China for the spread of Covid-19 and finger it as the cause of significant damage to the US economy while continuing the Iranian stalemate with his “maximum pressure” campaign.

On the other side, Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic candidate, will likely steer his campaign to persuade Iranian authorities that the US is willing to pursue solutions.

Biden did not mince words when he said that Trump made a “profound mistake” when he walked away from diplomatic opportunities presented by the deal.

His political campaign has the herculean task of convincing Iranian authorities that a new, fair, nuclear deal is feasible.