Human Rights Watch (HRW) has joined the chorus of activists demanding that Saudi Arabia release the children of a dissident living in exile.

Omar and Sarah al Jabri, aged 21 and 20 respectively, were arrested in a raid by Saudi forces in Riyadh in March of this year.

Their father is Saad al Jabri, a former intelligence official, who fled to Canada in 2017 after a career serving as an advisor to former interior minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef.

Bin Nayef was ousted from his position in June 2017 by his young cousin Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), who has since de facto ruled Saudi Arabia.

Earlier this year Bin Nayef, alongside several other high ranking princes considered rivals to MBS, was placed under arrest.

The arrest of Omar and Sarah al Jabri occurred 10 days after the arrest of the princes in March.

Their father had fled just before the 2017 palace coup, with the pair trying to leave the country on the same day but were prevented from doing so by Saudi authorities at Riyadh airport.

While living alone, their bank accounts were frozen and they were subjected to regular rounds of questioning by authorities.

“They were kidnapped from their beds. I don’t even know if they are alive or dead,” Khalid al Jabri, the pair’s elder brother told the New York Times from Canada, where he is in exile with his father.

According to the Times of London, Saad’s brother Abdulrahman al Jabri, has also been arrested.

‘New lows’

HRW believes their arrest in March was done to pressure their father into returning to the country.

“Saudi authorities are sinking to new lows in going after the families of former officials out of favor with the current leadership,” said Michael Page, deputy Middle East director at Human Rights Watch.