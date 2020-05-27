WORLD
4 MIN READ
EU proposes $825B coronavirus recovery fund
The 27-nation EU remains deeply divided over what conditions should be attached to the funds and today's proposal from the EU’s executive arm is likely to set off weeks of wrangling.
People walk at at Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II as Italy eases some of the lockdown measures put in place in Milan, Italy on May 18, 2020. / Reuters
By Mazhar Ali
May 27, 2020

The EU's executive is proposing an $825 billion recovery fund to help the bloc's economy through the painful recession triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said Wednesday.

Gentiloni, who is in charge of economic affairs at the commission, wrote in a tweet that the move is “a European turning point to face an unprecedented crisis”.

However, the 27-nation EU remains deeply divided over what conditions should be attached to the funds, and Wednesday’s proposal from the EU’s executive arm is likely to set off weeks of wrangling.

Details of the proposal are due to be unveiled later on Wednesday.

Deepest-ever recession

The move comes with the world’s biggest trading bloc set to enter its deepest-ever recession as the impact from the coronavirus ravages economies. Virtually every country has broken the EU’s deficit limit as they’ve spent to keep healthcare systems, businesses and jobs alive.

Earlier this month, the leaders of Germany and France –– historically, the two main drivers of EU integration –– agreed on a one-time $543 billion (500 billion-euro ) fund, a proposal that would add further cash to an arsenal of financial measures the bloc is deploying to cope with the economic fallout.

RECOMMENDED

That plan would involve the EU borrowing money in financial markets to help sectors and countries that are particularly affected by the pandemic. The European Commission’s blueprint is likely to resemble the Franco-German plan in many ways while attaching the fund to the EU’s next long-term budget.

'Grants or loans?'

The big question will be how much money will take the form of grants and how much would be loans.

Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden –– a group of countries dubbed the “frugal four” for their budgetary rectitude –– are reluctant to see money given away without any strings attached, and their opposition to grants could hold up the project.

“Will it be grants or loans? And if it will be grants, who are going to pay the grants? Loans, I think is a more interesting way forward to discuss, but we also have to discuss under what conditions shall we give these loans,” Swedish Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said Tuesday.

Whatever its content, the commission’s plan is likely to spark heated debate and the EU does not have time for the wrangling to drag on. The new budget period begins on January 1 and countries across the bloc are desperate for funds now.

All 27 member countries must agree for the recovery fund to take effect.

SOURCE:AP
