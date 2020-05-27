With the exception of key workers who have been keeping hospitals running, supermarkets open, and our daily lives functioning, most Turkish citizens have been staying at home as per the government’s guidelines.

Being in lockdown with family members or pets can be challenging, but thankfully there are many online offerings in Turkey that have been keeping boredom and interfamilial disputes at bay.

Had the coronavirus not taken over our social lives, the first two weeks of April would have welcomed Istanbul’s Foundation for Culture and Arts’ (IKSV) 39th annual film festival. IKSV has adapted to the times, selecting fifteen recent films to be screened online between 15 and 29 May, with additional screenings to be viewed until 31 May.

IKSV has also had to cancel its annual jazz festival, which would have been scheduled for July. In its place, it is offering director Batu Akyol’s film “Jazz in Turkey” on its YouTube channel. With a running time of 100 minutes, the film takes the viewer on a journey through Turkey’s jazz history, with contributions from valued Turkish and foreign musicians.

Music has also characterised the lockdown for some. A popular radio DJ, Levent Erim, for example, has been hosting popular Instagram sessions from his account, entertaining his followers.

Similarly, Corridor, a bar and club located in Beyoglu’s Asmalimescit district, has been hosting DJ parties via Zoom, providing details and password information via their Facebook page. The parties have been going on from 11pm to 4am, and vary by theme.

Another DJ, Mehmet Koryurek, aka “Aksak”, decided to set up a YouTube channel specifically to provide club DJs a platform and an outlet through which they can still connect to audiences, and perhaps even win sponsorship to help pay them a stipend while clubs remain shut.

A DJ with over thirty years experience, Koryurek, 47, set up life from istanbul* on 25 April earlier this year. The channel received a positive response, with nearly 35,000 unique views and 250,000 views. Life from istanbul* broadcasts daily, sometimes with more than one DJ set a day. During Eid, Koryurek says, there were 25 YouTube parties.