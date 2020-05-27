TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey kills 10 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Five terrorists were killed in Haftanin, Hakurk regions and five others in Asos region, Defence Ministry says.
Turkey kills 10 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkey's defence ministry said the terrorists were detected through reconnaissance and surveillance activities. / AA
By Halil Sumerkan
May 27, 2020

Turkish forces killed 10 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, Turkey's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

Five terrorists were killed in Haftanin and Hakurk regions after they were detected through reconnaissance and surveillance activities, the ministry said in a tweet.

In another operation, conducted by the Turkish Armed Forces in coordination with the Turkish National Intelligence Organisation, five more terrorists were killed in Asos region.

The ministry said they were also located through reconnaissance and surveillance missions.

RECOMMENDED

The country’s counter-terror operations will continue without letup, the ministry said.

Three-decades of terror 

PKK terrorists often take shelter in northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ali Shaath begins duties as head of Gaza administration committee, signs mission statement
Water cut in Syria's Raqqa after main pipeline blown up in YPG terror attack: report
Iraq takes full control of Ain al Asad airbase after US withdrawal: defence ministry
Pentagon puts 1,500 soldiers on alert for possible Minnesota deployment
Debris located in hunt for missing Indonesian surveillance plane carrying 11
US says killed al-Qaeda-linked leader tied to deadly ambush in Syria
Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to take third place at AFCON
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia