Turkish forces killed 10 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, Turkey's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

Five terrorists were killed in Haftanin and Hakurk regions after they were detected through reconnaissance and surveillance activities, the ministry said in a tweet.

In another operation, conducted by the Turkish Armed Forces in coordination with the Turkish National Intelligence Organisation, five more terrorists were killed in Asos region.

The ministry said they were also located through reconnaissance and surveillance missions.