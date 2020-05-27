In a bid to open up more of the economy while continuing to clamp down on Covid-19 hotspots, the Indian government hopes to alleviate the economic impact of the world’s largest social distancing exercise, which has crippled business activity and left millions unemployed.

Domestic flights resumed on Monday as some travel restrictions were eased. However, around 630 flights were cancelled amid chaos as many states withdrew from accepting flights after initially agreeing.

This came on the heels of nearly 7,000 new virus infections reported on Sunday, the country’s largest single-day increase to date.

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered 1.4 billion Indians to stay-at-home on March 24, there have been more than 150,000 infections, with active cases numbering 78,000 and steadily rising. More than 4,300 people have died.

The devastating consequences of cyclone Amphan have added little respite in the last week.

While the Indian economy was sluggish before the pandemic struck, lockdown-induced measures have hammered it to the brink of depression, as dire forecasts point toward prolonged cycles of economic contraction.

As the country emerges from a stringent two-month lockdown period, the government faces a pressing dilemma: can it reduce transmission of the virus and simultaneously resuscitate its staggering economy?

Public health vulnerabilities

The climb in cases only puts further strain on India’s chronically underfunded health infrastructure. India only spends 1.5 percent of its GDP on public health, amongst the lowest in the world.

With public hospitals routinely overstrained, private hospitals have picked up the slack, but they too are at risk of being under-resourced and overrun with cases.

According to the latest data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), India has only 0.5 beds per 1,000 people. By contrast, China has 4.3 beds per 1,000 people.

There are not only bed shortages but medical staff too. Those treating patients are increasingly overburdened and without adequate protective gear.

“In our country, healthcare has never gotten priority,” said Dr. Adarsh Pratap Singh, the head at New Delhi’s top public hospital, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. “The government is now realising the reality, but it’s already too late.”

Brewing economic disaster