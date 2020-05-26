Egypt's top medical union has warned authorities in a Facebook post, that the country's health system is at risk of “complete collapse” due to negligence by the health ministry, and that this could ultimately culminate in a “health disaster”.

The statement is a rare sign of protest in the authoritarian country led by President Abdel Fattah el Sisi, where signs of dissent are habitually quashed by the state.

According to the country’s medical union, which represents thousands of medical professionals, Covid-19 has killed 19 doctors and infected more than 350.

The growing frustration with authorities is centered around a lack of necessary health and safety equipment for frontline medical staff, who face the highest risk of contracting coronavirus.

To communicate their desperation and to raise awareness of their plight, online reports have shown some doctors resigning from their positions.

When the government suggested that the Egyptian medical union should be using its own resources to treat doctors suffering from the coronavirus, the medical association hit back strongly by suggesting there are insufficient funds, and the use of what they have would be akin to ridding doctors of their pensions.

Dr Ehab Al Tahir, the Secretary General of the Egyptian doctors union, warned authorities against using propaganda that would, in effect, “incite citizens against doctors.”

“The responsibility of the government and parliament is to meet the requirements of the health system, and we wonder where the millions of dollars meant to deal with the epidemic has been spent if you are not even able to provide protection and treatment to the doctors themselves,” said Al Tahir.