Russia recently sent fighter jets to Libya to support Russian mercenaries fighting for warlord Khalifa Haftar, the US military command for Africa (or Africom) said on Tuesday, in a major escalation in the long-running conflict.

"For too long, Russia has denied the full extent of its involvement in the ongoing Libyan conflict. Well, there is no denying it now," said US Army General Stephen Townsend in the Africom statement.

"Russia is clearly trying to tip the scales in its favour in Libya," he added.

"Just like I saw them doing in Syria, they are expanding their military footprint in Africa using government-supported mercenary groups like Wagner."

The military fighter aircraft left Russia and first stopped in Syria where they "were repainted to camouflage their Russian origin" before arriving in Libya, said Stuttgart-based Africom.

The US military did not specify when exactly the jets arrived, only saying that it was "recently".

Townsend described the Russian warplanes deployed to Libya as "fourth generation jet fighters".

Setbacks for illegal militia

The announcement comes a day after Libya's UN-recognised government said hundreds of Russian mercenaries backing rival Haftar had been evacuated from combat zones south of the capital Tripoli.

It also comes after a confidential UN report exposed a western private army mission that sought to block Turkish shipments to Tripoli-based UN-backed government.