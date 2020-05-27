A white Michigan sheriff's deputy is seen on video punching a black woman in the head several times during her arrest early Tuesday, and another white deputy tased her husband after the couple allegedly refused an order to leave the scene of a shooting.

Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton said several officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave, including the one seen on the video punching the woman, and an internal investigation is underway.

“There is absolutely no doubt, and no argument from me, that the images in the video are disturbing,” Clayton said. “It warrants a complete investigation.”

About three dozen demonstrators marched outside the sheriff's department headquarters, chanting such things as “no justice, no peace” following the incident in Ypsilanti Township, about 40 miles west of Detroit.