Among the extraordinary moments in the African National Congress's (ANC) history was the release of Mandela and the liberation of the country.

The first occasion signalled the final dash towards freedom, while the second created the possibility of transforming the state from a slave-owning institution to the custodian of human dignity.

The Covid-19 pandemic can be another landmark if seized.

Mandela represented personified ethics, exuded lofty moral integrity, and the people trusted the ANC government to chart a liberating and economically transformative agenda. That first vote carried the denied dreams of freedom of centuries.

But, Apartheid and its partners had a different agenda: give up the reins of government but fortify their grip on the economy.

The governing global neoliberals were their allies and demanded that the ANC government uphold property rights and the free market economy – properties acquired through theft and wealth built on the back of slavery.

The ANC used state power to provide services such as modest housing, access to healthcare and educational opportunities for the poor. These basic reforms were unaccompanied by the transformative retooling of the productive sectors of the economy.

Instead, the unfiltered opening up of the economy to the cold winds of global markets devastated industries such as textiles and institutionalised anaemic jobless growth.

This post-colonial strategy made vital contributions to the undoing of Apartheid's social and spatial ordering. Still, the gap between the rich and poor deepened even further despite a fraction of Africans joining the well-heeled.

To live like the master requires multitudes of servants, and that is what has become of the dream. What has been missing is the construction of a one nation strategy whereby the elite and the masses are resolute in their commitment to eradicate poverty and reverse obscene inequality.

Presidents Mandela and Mbeki maintained their integrity and those of the institutions of the Republic.

Nevertheless, there were awful undercurrents in the ANC bent on using the public sector for personal gain.

The tide turned in the latter's favour in 2009 under Jacob Zuma's leadership and a decade of looting and institutional demolition ensued. Those at the very top watched the carnage at close range but failed to utter a public whisper.

Miraculously, the voice of some of the political opposition and civics, the diligence of the Public Protector, and the extraordinary independence of the judiciary forced the ruling party to remove Zuma from power.

President Ramaphosa restored some dignity and competence, but the rot in the party goes deep.

An effort has been made to clean the mess, but the damage to major state-owned enterprises, which are vital to economic rejuvenation and the fight against neo-liberalism's final assault, continues.