Some 100 Taliban prisoners were released from a military prison in Afghanistan on Monday as part of the government's response to a surprise ceasefire offered by the insurgents to mark the Eid al Fitr festival.

"The government of Afghanistan has today released 100 Taliban prisoners from Bagram prison," National Security Council spokesman Javid Faisal said.

The government plans to free up to 2,000 Taliban inmates as a "goodwill gesture" in response to the Sunday's ceasefire offer, boosting efforts to launch peace talks.

"Do not carry out any offensive operations against the enemy anywhere, if any action is taken against you by the enemy, defend yourself," tweeted Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Saturday, adding that the ceasefire was declared solely for Eid festivities.

Shaky truce

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo welcomed the announcement in a statement and said he expects the Afghan government and the Taliban leadership "not to escalate violence after Eid."