A local mayor in Libya said on Sunday that Russia’s Wagner Group, which supported renegade warlord Khalifa Haftar, has left the country.

The Russian fighters allied to Haftar's militia retreated with their heavy equipment from the capital to the airport of Bani Walid, a town some 150 kilometres southeast of Tripoli, said Salem Alaywan, the mayor of the town of Bani Walid.

He said the Russians had now been flown out of western Libya to Jufra, a remote central district and LNA stronghold.

"They (the Russians) were flown in three military planes to Jufra and their military vehicles were driven there," he said.

The reported departure of the Russians is another blow to the warlord Khalifa Haftar, and his foreign allies.

Haftar's militia, backed by Russia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, have been trying to capture the capital for 13 months, but suffered a string of defeats in recent weeks in fighting against Turkey-backed forces of the UN-recognised government in Tripoli.

Libya's government launched Operation Peace Storm on March 26 to counter attacks on the capital Tripoli and other parts of northwest Libya.