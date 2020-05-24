BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Japan eyes stimulus plan worth over $929B to battle pandemic - Nikkei
The government is expected to approve the budget, which will also include subsidies to help companies pay rent and wages as they close businesses, at a cabinet meeting.
Japan eyes stimulus plan worth over $929B to battle pandemic - Nikkei
A masked woman walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo, May 21, 2020. / AP
By Ayşe Nur Dok
May 24, 2020

Japan is considering a fresh stimulus package worth over $929 billion that will consist mostly of financial aid programmes for companies hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the Nikkei newspaper said on Monday.

The package, to be funded by a second extra budget for the current fiscal year beginning in April, would follow a record $1.1 trillion spending plan deployed last month to cushion the economic blow from the pandemic.

The second extra budget, worth $929.45 billion (100 trillion yen), will include $557 billion (60 trillion yen) for expanding loan programmes that state-affiliated and private financial institutions offer to firms hit by virus, the paper said.

RECOMMENDED

Another $250 billion (27 trillion yen) will be set aside for other financial aid programmes, including $139 billion (15 trillion yen) for a new programme to inject capital into ailing firms, the Nikkei reported.

The government is expected to approve the budget, which will also include subsidies to help companies pay rent and wages as they close businesses, at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

($1 = 107.5900 yen) 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat