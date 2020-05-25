TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish coast guard rescues 72 asylum seekers from Aegean Sea
Refugees and migrants from Afghanistan, Congo, Guinea and Pakistan were among those rescued off the coast of Foca in Izmir province.
Turkish coast guard rescues 72 asylum seekers from Aegean Sea
Turkish coast guards rescued 34 refugees from Afghanistan, 18 Congo, 12 Africa, 6 Guinea and 2 Pakistani nationals, including women and children. / AA
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
May 25, 2020

Turkish Coast Guard teams rescued at least 72 asylum seekers Monday from four boats in the Aegean Sea.

Acting on a tip-off, the rescue team reached out to the asylum seekers, who were on board inflatable boats that were forced into Turkish territorial waters by the Greek Coast Guard.

The asylum seekers, including Afghans, Congolese, Guineans and Pakistanis, were rescued off the coast of Foca in Izmir province. 

They were taken to the provincial migration office.

RECOMMENDED

Turkey has been one of the main routes for asylum seekers wanting to reach Europe, especially since Syria’s civil war started in 2011.

Turkey hosts nearly four million Syrians, more than any other country in the world.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat