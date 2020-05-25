Evariste Ndayishimiye, presidential candidate of Burundi's ruling party National Council for the Defense of Democracy, was declared the winner of the bitterly disputed election on Monday, with 68.72 percent of the vote.

The election commission, which released the official results live on Burundian media, said that his main opposition rival Agathon Rwasa of the National Freedom Council (CNL), had garnered 24.19 percent of the vote.

The commission said that 87.7 percent of registered voters had turned out to cast their ballots in Wednesday's election, which also included the election of members of parliament and local officials.

Election amid coronavirus