British Prime Minister Boris Johnson backed his senior adviser Dominic Cummings on Sunday, despite calls from within his own Conservative Party for the aide to resign for travelling 400 kilometres (250 miles) during the coronavirus lockdown.

Cummings, who masterminded the 2016 campaign to leave the European Union, came under pressure when newspapers reported he had travelled from London to Durham in late March, when Britain was under a strict lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

With Johnson's words that he had acted with integrity, Cummings was safe.

But the row within the governing Conservatives looked set to ripple on, with those who called for the senior aide's resignation expected to be marginalised.

"I've had extensive face-to-face conversations with Dominic Cummings," Johnson told a news conference.

"And I conclude that in travelling to find the right kind of childcare, at the moment when both he and his wife were about to be incapacitated by coronavirus, and when he had no alternative - I think he followed the instincts of every father, and every parent. And I do not mark him down for that."

"I believe that in every respect he has acted responsibly and legally," he added.

A divisive figure, Cummings became the focus of criticism late on Friday when the Daily Mirror and Guardiannewspapers reported he had travelled 400 km (250 miles) to Durham in northern England with his wife who had Covid-19 symptoms.