At a cemetery in Yemen’s largest southern city, dozens of fresh graves were a testament to a spike in deaths amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Many are buried with few precautions and only a small number of attendees. Workers wear masks or cover their faces with a cloth.

Mohammed Ebeid, a gravedigger in Aden, said there's been five times the normal traffic, with 51 burials in the last week.

“This is something strange, we’ve never seen it before,” he told late last week.

The international aid group Doctors Without Borders has reported a spike in deaths and infections from coronavirus, including health workers at a facility it runs in the city.

Residents of Aden had previously said several hospitals shut their doors, as health care workers feared contracting the virus while lacking protective equipment.

The spike has also exposed the extent of the virus's spread in the war-torn country .

Caroline Seguin, Doctors Without Borders’ operations manager for Yemen, told on Friday that the mortality rate at their facility treating Covid-19 patients was “very, very high,” and that a lot of people have arrived “almost dead, or already dead.”

The group, which is known by its French acronym MSF, said in a statement last week that the high number of deaths at its Covid-19 treatment centre in Aden "speaks to a wider catastrophe unfolding in the city."