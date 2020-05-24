Europeans and Americans soaked up the sun where they could, taking advantage of the first holiday weekend since coronavirus restrictions were eased, while European governments grappled with how and when to safely let in foreign travelers to salvage the vital summer tourist season.

Yet even as social distancing rules spread families and friends out Sunday across beaches and parks, the virus remained a constant threat.

The United States was on track to surpass 100,000 coronavirus deaths in the next few days, while Europe has seen over 169,000 dead, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The New York Times marked the horror by devoting Sunday’s entire front page to a long list of names of those who have died in the pandemic in the US under a headline that called it "An Incalculable Loss.”

President Donald Trump played golf at one of his courses during the Memorial Day weekend as he urged US states to reopen their coronavirus lockdowns. However, many Americans were cautious as the number of confirmed cases passed 1.6 million nationwide.

Across Europe, a mishmash of travel restrictions appears to be on the horizon, often depending on where travellers live and what passports they carry. Germany, France and other European countries aim to open their borders for European travel in mid-June but it isn't clear when intercontinental travel will resume.

Spain, one of the worst-hit countries in the pandemic and also one of the world's top destinations for international travellers, says it won't reopen for foreign tourists until July. To boost the economy, the country's leader has encouraged Spaniards to "start planning their vacations" for late June inside Spain.

"Come July, we will allow the arrival of foreign tourists to Spain under safe conditions," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said. "We will guarantee that tourists are not at risk and that they don’t represent a risk (to Spain)."

For now, travel between Spain's provinces isn't allowed and many other restrictions remain — although on Monday, residents in worst-hit Madrid and Barcelona will be able to join the rest of the country in dining outdoors at bars and restaurants, which can offer only 50 percent of their usual tables.

Also Monday, local sunbathers and swimmers will be permitted in some of Spain's coastal provinces. The number of beach-goers will be limited and umbrellas must be at least 4 metres (13 feet) apart.

German season

In Germany, domestic tourists will be allowed to return on Monday to Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania state in the northeast — home to the country's Baltic Sea coast — and to hotels in Berlin, the popular capital.