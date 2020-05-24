At least five people were killed and more than 20 injured on Sunday in Somalia in a blast during festivities to mark the Eid al Fitr festival.

"The initial information we have received indicates the dead bodies of five people were collected from the scene of the blast and more than twenty others have been wounded," police officer Mohamed Muktar told AFP by phone from Baidoa, about 250 kilometres (150 miles) west of the capital Mogadishu.

The cause of the explosion was unclear.

"The number of wounded people is over 20 including women and children, so that death toll could increase because some of these people are seriously wounded," Muktar added.

Witness Mohamud Ibrahim said the crowd had been dancing and singing when the blast occurred.

"I’m not an expert but I think there was a roadside bomb involved, the blast was huge and it caused casualties more than a grenade may cause," he said, also speaking by phone.

Another witness, Abdi Hassan, said people had gathered at the spot on both Saturday and Sunday to enjoy the Eid festivities, especially dancing.