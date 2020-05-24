WORLD
2 MIN READ
Haftar militias strike Mitiga Airport in Libya's Tripoli
The attack on the morning of Eid al Fitr targeted Mitiga International Airport, according to a statement by the press centre of the Libyan army-led Operation Volcano of Rage.
Haftar militias strike Mitiga Airport in Libya's Tripoli
This image shows the Mitiga Airport that Haftar militias strike in Tripoli, Libya, May 24, 2020. / AA
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
May 24, 2020

Militias loyal to Libya’s renegade commander Khalifa Haftar on Sunday hit the capital Tripoli with a rocket attack.

The attack targeted Mitiga International Airport, according to a statement by the press centre of the Libyan army-led Operation Volcano of Rage.

The statement gave no information on injuries or deaths.

According to the United Nations, since the beginning of this year, seven health centres in the country have been struck 12 times.

Haftar's militias have intensified attacks on civilians since the beginning of May as the Libyan army recently gained an advantage and inflicted severe losses on his militants.

RECOMMENDED

Libya's government has been under attack by Haftar's militias since April 2019, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence. It launched Operation Peace Storm on March 26 to counter attacks on the capital.

On Monday, Libya's army retook Al Watiya airbase occupied by Haftar's militias, a key airbase now back under government control after some six years under putschist forces.

Al Watiya is seen as a key airbase, second only to Mitiga International Airport. It was captured in 2014 by Haftar, who used it as his headquarters for attacks on the legitimate government.

Following the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya's government was founded in 2015 under a UN-led political agreement.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat