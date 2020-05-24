Militias loyal to Libya’s renegade commander Khalifa Haftar on Sunday hit the capital Tripoli with a rocket attack.

The attack targeted Mitiga International Airport, according to a statement by the press centre of the Libyan army-led Operation Volcano of Rage.

The statement gave no information on injuries or deaths.

According to the United Nations, since the beginning of this year, seven health centres in the country have been struck 12 times.

Haftar's militias have intensified attacks on civilians since the beginning of May as the Libyan army recently gained an advantage and inflicted severe losses on his militants.