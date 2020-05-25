A few days ago, President Mahmoud Abbas declared an end to all "agreements and understandings" signed with Israel and US, and that Israel would now have to "shoulder all responsibilities and obligations in front of the international community as an occupying power over the territory of the occupied state of Palestine".

The first problem with Abbas’s statement is that it is reactive and not proactive. His policy has been a lot about reactions – whether to Israeli practices or US administrative decisions –rather than moves based on strategic plans by the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO).

The PLO is theoretically the sole and legitimate representative of the Palestinian people and supposedly the leader of their liberation struggle.

Hijacked by the Palestinian Authority (PA), the PLO has been subject to power struggles among different Palestinian factions, while dominated by the Fatah, Abbas’s party, it has lost its weight for a long time.

Throughout the last two decades, Israel has deprived the Palestinian leadership of any significant power and Abbas’s rule has deprived them of any significant vision for the future.

His latest decision continues this legacy.

The second problem is that no one takes it seriously, not even Abbas himself. This was not the first time that Abbas came up with a dramatic statement where he promised to end agreements or at least the security coordination with Israel. He has done so several times in the last few years.

This February, he issued a similar announcement in response to Trump’s declaration of the “deal of the century”. In reality, no agreements were cancelled.

The third problem with these statements is that they are hollow. Of course, such a decision is not easy to make and requires a lot of thinking and thorough planning.

It needs a comprehensive plan that outlines steps, scenarios and addresses challenges. There is no sign that this is the case with the latest decision. The most important question, remained unanswered, is namely the “how?”.

How is Abbas intending to end all agreements and understandings with Israel and what does that mean? Will he hand authority to Israel? How?

As part of the Oslo process, following the Oslo agreement signed between Israel and the PLO in 1993, Israel has transferred some of its powers and responsibilities as the occupying force to the interim Palestinian Authority including responsibilities in the sphere of education and culture, social welfare, health, tourism, and direct taxation.