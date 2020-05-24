For automakers Renault and Nissan, the world is currently a very different place to what it had been just a few short months ago.

In 2017 and 2018, the Franco-Japanese industrial alliance had ranked the world's biggest automaker with sales of 10.6 million passenger cars and light commercial vehicles.

But by the end of 2019, if the wheels have not quite come off, the two have nevertheless had a bumpy ride, after the man who oversaw that achievement, Carlos Ghosn, fled a trial in Japan over allegations of financial misconduct, and surfaced in Lebanon.

Digesting that scandal was one thing.

Coping with the economic mayhem wrought by the coronavirus pandemic was a task of a completely different dimension.

Ghosn's expansion strategy of the past now appears to hail from a galaxy millions of light years away.

Today, the alliance is looking to cut back production capacity in view of the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic as the two carmakers – which had previously accounted for some 10 percent of the global auto market – realign themselves to the new reality.

The outlook already looked bleak enough last year, after Renault recorded its first loss in a decade on sagging sales.

Then along came the novel coronavirus that all but paralysed the production line and sales points, particularly in Europe.

In the words of the French finance ministry, Renault is now "fighting for survival".

Cutting costs

Nissan too, in which Renault holds a 43-percent stake, is set to reveal heavy losses when it publishes its 2019/2020 results on Thursday.

Ghosn had been targeting sales of 14 million by 2022, including five million for Renault. But that now looks ambitious.

During the course of this week, the alliance will lift the veil on its strategic plans for the future.

Another member of the alliance, Mitsubishi Motors, one-third owned by Nissan, has similarly hit hard times and is preparing to reveal its own plans in late July or early August.