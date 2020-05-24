TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Global balancing power: TRT Russian now on digital platforms
Turkey's largest television and radio network TRT starts publishing its news channel TRT Russian on digital platforms.
Global balancing power: TRT Russian now on digital platforms
Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT) has launched a new branch of its media, a digital news platform in the Russian language. / TRTWorld
Mehmet Yasar DikbayırMehmet Yasar Dikbayır
May 24, 2020

Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT) has launched its news channel - TRT Russian - on digital platforms.

The news media platform, which will be based in Istanbul, will primarily address Russia and Caucasus countries, Turkic states and all Russian speakers.

Besides being a reliable news source, TRT Russian will position itself as the platform of expression and a balancing element of the society, paying attention to the diversity of views.

TRT Russian began its digital publishing aiming to make a difference in mainstream media with interesting interviews, exciting reports and videos from all over the world.

RECOMMENDED

"Our audience is everyone who speaks Russian, 300 million people all around the globe. We are in different countries but we speak the same language," TRT Russian said in its first promo video.

TRT Russian will focus on giving alternative perspectives on daily issues and news that are missed in the mainstream media.

The increasing reach of TRT channels and digital platforms in the international arena, accomplished tasks and the prestigious awards won abroad were important milestones achieved by TRT to become an internationally effective brand.

TRT Russian can be reached at https://www.trtrussian.com/ and various media platforms such as YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat