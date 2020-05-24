Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT) has launched its news channel - TRT Russian - on digital platforms.

The news media platform, which will be based in Istanbul, will primarily address Russia and Caucasus countries, Turkic states and all Russian speakers.

Besides being a reliable news source, TRT Russian will position itself as the platform of expression and a balancing element of the society, paying attention to the diversity of views.

TRT Russian began its digital publishing aiming to make a difference in mainstream media with interesting interviews, exciting reports and videos from all over the world.