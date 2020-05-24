WORLD
2 MIN READ
North Korea's Kim vows to further bolster nuclear war deterrence
A meeting chaired by Kim Jong-un also discussed increasing the capabilities for deterring “the threatening foreign forces," according to state media KCNA.
North Korea's Kim vows to further bolster nuclear war deterrence
This undated picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 24, 2020 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attending the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea in an undisclosed location in North Korea. / AFP
May 24, 2020

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un hosted a military meeting to discuss new policies to bolster the country's nuclear capabilities amid stalled denuclearisation talks with the United States, state media KCNA said on Sunday.

The meeting of the ruling Workers' Party's powerful Central Military Commission marked Kim's first public appearance in three weeks. He made an unusually small number of outings in the past two months amid coronavirus concerns.

North Korea has imposed strict anti-coronavirus measures although it says it has no confirmed cases. This follows intense speculation about Kim's health last month after he missed a key anniversary.

US-led negotiations aimed at dismantling North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes have made little progress since late last year, especially after a global battle on the coronavirus began.

RECOMMENDED

The meeting discussed measures to bolster armed forces and "reliably contain the persistent big or small military threats from the hostile forces," KCNA said.

"Set forth at the meeting were new policies for further increasing the nuclear war deterrence of the country and putting the strategic armed forces on a high alert operation," it said.

"Taken at the meeting were crucial measures for considerably increasing the firepower strike ability of the artillery pieces."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat