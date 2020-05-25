Dakar, Senegal - Eight months since its official inauguration, the iconic Massalikul Jinan Mosque in Dakar, Senegal celebrated its first major Islamic holiday – Eid al Fitr marking the end of Ramadan 2020.

While this year’s Eid was observed under unprecedented pandemic-related lockdowns across the globe, West Africa’s largest mosque opted for holding congregational Eid prayers that albeit looked a little different from typical religious gatherings in Muslim-majority Senegal.

Streams of worshippers lined up at the mosque’s multiple gates in the early hours of the morning and filled the six-hectare courtyard in a sea of colourful boubous. Men and women clutching prayer mats fiddled with wooden beads and recited Sufi poems.

Street vendors sold framed posters of the country’s revered marabouts (religious teachers), and the voice of the Imam, a direct descendent of the founder of the Mouride spiritual movement (Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba), extended for streets on end in the popular Dakar neighbourhood.

Despite the crowd, it was not religion-as-usual in this part of the world. Under pressure to ease lockdowns, mosques in West Africa had begun reopening only a week before, but on the condition of implementing strict social distancing measures.

As such, masks have become mandatory, shoulder-to-shoulder prayers prohibited, and hands must be sanitised before entry.

On the esplanade of the Massalikul Jinan mosque, markings on the ground indicated to worshippers safe distances to pray, the hand-to-forehead greeting inherent to the Mouride brotherhood were absent from the scene, and brightly coloured face coverings abounded.