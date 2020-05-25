Desi Bouterse, Suriname's convicted-murderer president, says he is confident of holding onto power despite polls suggesting his NDP party will lose its majority in Monday's legislative elections.

With a partial lockdown in effect due to the coronavirus pandemic, Suriname's 380,000 eligible voters will head to the polls on Monday to elect 51 members of the National Assembly.

Polls open at 1000 GMT (7:00 am local time) on Monday and close 12 hours later.

The Assembly, in turn, elects the president in this Dutch-speaking country of 600,000 people on the northeast shoulder of South America.

It's an election crucial to Bouterse's hopes of winning a third successive term as president. But an opinion poll by research institute IDOS suggests Bouterse's National Democratic Party is about to lose its legislative majority.

IDOS predicted the NDP "will suffer a substantial loss in Paramaribo," the capital, with its overall share falling from 26 seats to 14-17.

"The decline in Paramaribo already ensures that the NDP will be referred to the opposition banks," said IDOS.

'Self-confidence'

Bouterse last year was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a military court for carrying out executions during a previous military dictatorship.

He first took power in a 1980 coup and in 1982 allegedly rounded up and executed 15 political opponents, including lawyers, journalists and businessmen. The incident, known as the "December killings," was investigated by his main rival in the current ballot, Chandrikapersad Santokhi.

In a separate case, a Dutch court in 1999 sentenced Bouterse to 11 years in prison in absentia for cocaine smuggling, a charge he denies.

Regardless of the polling, Bouterse remains confident his party will hold onto its advantage and return him to power in the subsequent presidential vote.

"We enter this election with our heads held high and self-confidence," the 74-year-old told supporters in Paramaribo.

IDOS, though, expects opposition parties to claim 12 of the 17 seats in the capital.

Jack Menke, a professor at Suriname's Anton de Kom University, says "the share of floating voters is still very high," perhaps as much as a third of the electorate, meaning polls are far from reliable.