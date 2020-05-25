The lead vessel of a five-tanker flotilla carrying fuel supplied by Iran to gasoline-thirsty Venezuela neared one of state-run PDVSA's ports as President Nicolas Maduro thanked Tehran on Sunday.

Iran is providing Venezuela with 1.53 million barrels of gasoline and components in a move criticised by US authorities as both nations are under Washington's sanctions, according to the governments, sources and calculations by TankerTrackers.com.

Tanker Fortune was due to arrive at PDVSA's El Palito port, close to the capital Caracas, according to a company source and Refinitiv Eikon data showing its trajectory. A second vessel, the Forest, entered the Caribbean Sea on Saturday. The three remaining vessels were crossing the Atlantic.

PDVSA did not reply to a request for comment on the exact content of the cargoes or plans for more imports from Iran.

'We have the right to trade freely'

"Venezuela and Iran both want peace, and we have the right to trade freely," Maduro said in a state television address. Maduro referred to the two countries as "revolutionary peoples who will never kneel down before the North American empire."