President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday issued a message ahead of Eid al-Fitr, urging public to observe the Muslim festival indoors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In his message on the eve of the Eid al-Fitr marking the end of Islamic holy fasting month of Ramadan, Erdogan said humanity is going through a tough test of coronavirus crisis, however, Turkey is managing this process very well.

Although many fields, such as the economy and social life, have been severely affected by the measures implemented to fight pandemic, the normalisation process has begun.

Stressing the importance of the global effort against the outbreak, Erdogan said Turkey gave humanity lesson to the world.

"While many countries have experienced tough times during their virus combat due to their limited sources, Turkey has met its own needs and it also has helped many countries," he said.