WORLD
2 MIN READ
Foreign mercenary found dead south of Libya's Tripoli, three camps seized
Russian-made anti-personnel mine seized in same region, says the Libyan Foreign Ministry.
Foreign mercenary found dead south of Libya's Tripoli, three camps seized
Forces loyal to Libya's UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) parade a Pantsir air defense system truck in the capital Tripoli on May 20, 2020, after its capture at al-Watiya airbase (Okba Ibn Nafa airbase) from forces loyal to Libya's eastern-based warlord Khalifa Haftar. / AFP
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
May 23, 2020

A dead body of a foreign mercenary was found south of Tripoli, Libya’s capital, the country’s Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

In a statement, the ministry said the Libyan army found the dead body in an area in the Salahaddin region, which was cleared of militias loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar.

The concerned security units and judicial authorities are carrying out a joint investigation to clarify the facts related to the foreign mercenary, it said.

After completing the investigation, the Libyan Foreign Ministry will submit the report on the matter to the United Nations Security Council as an additional evidence for the presence of foreign mercenaries in Libya, the statement added.

Separately, the press centre of Libyan army-led Operation of Volcano of Rage shared a photo featuring a Russian-made MON-100 type anti-personnel mine seized in the same region.

Three camps seized

RECOMMENDED

Meanwhile, Libyan government said on Saturday they seized three barracks from Haftar's militias in south of the capital.

"Our forces have regained control of the Yarmouk, Hamza and Al-Sawarikh camps," south of Tripoli, said GNA spokesman Mohamad Gnounou.

Gnounou, in a statement, said Haftar militias fleeing, but GNA forces "continue to pursue" them.

Following the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya's government was founded in 2015 under a UN-led political deal.

The Libyan government has been under attack by Haftar's forces to capture Tripoli since April 2019, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence.

The government launched Operation Peace Storm on March 26 to counter attacks on the capital.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Cambodia says Thai troops continue to 'occupy' civilian areas, testing December truce
US senators introduce bill to stop Trump from seizing NATO ally Greenland
Death toll from crane collapse at Thailand rail project reaches 28
US State Department official says Venezuela freeing Americans is an 'important step'
US civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin dies aged 86
ICJ hears detailed accounts of violence against Rohingya in Myanmar
US ends temporary protected status for Somali nationals
US envoy meets son of Iran's deposed shah amid protests — report
Over 400 prisoners freed in Venezuela — top lawmaker
Iran official calls Trump and Netanyahu 'main killers of the people of Iran'
ASELSAN tops $30B valuation, becomes Türkiye's most valuable firm
Guterres warns he may take Israel to world court over UNRWA
Qatar urges swift launch of Gaza ceasefire’s second phase
Oil prices rise on potential Iran supply disruption
Extreme cold deaths in Gaza rise to 24, including 21 children, as winter deepens humanitarian crisis