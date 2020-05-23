The British government faced accusations of hypocrisy on Saturday after the revelation that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s top adviser, Dominic Cummings, traveled more than 400 kms to his parents' house during a nationwide lockdown.

The Guardian and Mirror newspapers reported that Cummings, who lives in London, was seen at the property in Durham, northeast England, at the end of March.

A lockdown that began March 23 stipulated that people should remain at their primary residence, leaving only for essential local errands and exercise, and not visit relatives . Anyone with symptoms was told to completely isolate themselves.

Durham Police said that officers went to a house on March 31 and "explained to the family the guidelines around self-isolation and reiterated the appropriate advice around essential travel."

Police did not mention Cummings by name.

Johnson's office said in a statement that Cummings made the trip because his wife was showing coronavirus symptoms, he thought he was likely to also get sick, and relatives had offered to help look after the couple's young son. It said Cummings stayed in a house "near to but separate from" his extended family.

Downing St. said Cummings believed he had behaved "reasonably and legally."