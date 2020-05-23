WORLD
2 MIN READ
Islamic countries to discuss Israel's annexation plan
With Turkey's initiative, Organization of Islamic Cooperation to meet to discuss plan of Israeli annexation of the occupied West Bank
Islamic countries to discuss Israel's annexation plan
Israeli troops stand guard as Palestinians marking the 72nd anniversary of Nakba and protest against Israeli plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, in the village of Sawiya near Nablus May 15, 2020. / Reuters
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
May 23, 2020

The member states of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) agreed to gather for an extraordinary meeting to discuss Israel’s plans to annex the parts of the occupied West Bank, diplomatic sources said on Saturday.

The meeting decision was taken with the initiative of Turkey, and the telephone diplomacy of Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, said the sources on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The meeting of the OIC Executive Committee will be held at the level of foreign ministers.

No date has yet been set for the meeting.

The Palestinian government will submit its official request for the meeting to the OIC after the Eid al-Fitr, the holiday marking the end of Islamic holy fasting month of Ramadan, which will be observed between May 24 and 26 this year.

RECOMMENDED

Israel wants to annex parts of the occupied West Bank on July 1, as agreed between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and rival-turned-partner Benny Gantz of the Blue and White party.

The plan has drawn international condemnation and outrage.

The West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is seen as occupied territory under international law, thus making all Jewish settlements there – as well as the planned annexation – illegal.

On Tuesday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Palestine is terminating all agreements and understandings signed with Israel and the US, including on security.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Cambodia says Thai troops continue to 'occupy' civilian areas, testing December truce
US senators introduce bill to stop Trump from seizing NATO ally Greenland
Death toll from crane collapse at Thailand rail project reaches 28
US State Department official says Venezuela freeing Americans is an 'important step'
US civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin dies aged 86
ICJ hears detailed accounts of violence against Rohingya in Myanmar
US ends temporary protected status for Somali nationals
US envoy meets son of Iran's deposed shah amid protests — report
Over 400 prisoners freed in Venezuela — top lawmaker
Iran official calls Trump and Netanyahu 'main killers of the people of Iran'
ASELSAN tops $30B valuation, becomes Türkiye's most valuable firm
Guterres warns he may take Israel to world court over UNRWA
Qatar urges swift launch of Gaza ceasefire’s second phase
Oil prices rise on potential Iran supply disruption
Extreme cold deaths in Gaza rise to 24, including 21 children, as winter deepens humanitarian crisis