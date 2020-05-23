The number of Covid-19 cases in the African continent has jumped to 103,933, according to the Saturday update of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

The death toll has risen to 3,183 after 101 more patients died of Covid-19-related complications across the continent in the last 24 hours.

The number of patients who have recovered has tallied at 41,473, according to the data.

North Africa has suffered the most in the continent with the highest number of cases at 32,300 and fatalities at 1,500.

West and Southern African regions each recorded 10,700 cases while the death toll in West Africa stood at 594 and 417 patients died in Southern Africa.

Recoveries in West Africa reached 27,800 while in Southern Africa it rose to 21,700.