Over the last two months some 150 schools and 22 health centres have been destroyed by rebels in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, according to UN officials.

UNICEF said the schools and health centres were destroyed by Cooperative for the Development of Congo (COCEDO) rebels in the restive eastern part of the country, said UN radio in the republic on Saturday.

Over 200,000 people have also been displaced, and rampant rapes and killings were also reported, it added.

''More than 150 schools were damaged and looted in the Djugu, Mahagi and Irumu territories in the Ituri province by the armed group CODECO. 22 health centres have been destroyed along with large stocks of vaccines,” UNICEF said in a statement.

'Children are main victims'