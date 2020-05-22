TÜRKİYE
Erdogan urges public to be vigilant during Covid-19 normalisation process
"Slightest neglect could lead to resuscitation of epidemic," warns Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is seen in this undated file photo. / AA
By Emre İren, Ali Topchi
May 22, 2020

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday warned the public to stay careful, as any neglect of safety measures during the normalisation process could trigger a new wave of coronavirus.

“We will continue to be vigilant. The slightest neglect could lead to resuscitation of the epidemic,” the president told a meeting of his governing Justice and Development (AK) Party via video link.

Erdogan said that Turkey has largely gotten the coronavirus epidemic under control.

Last week, Turkey opened barbershops, beauty salons, and shopping malls as Covid-19 deaths and infections show a steady decline and recoveries rise.

“Turkey won general acclaim as one of the best countries in the world on health during this process,” Erdogan said.

Praising the performance of the nation’s healthcare system, Erdogan said, “With the sufficiency of our hospitals, healthcare personnel, medicines, and equipment, we did not allow the smallest deficiency or malfunction.”

So far, the death toll from the virus in Turkey stands at 4,249, with 153,548 total cases. However, nearly 115,000 people have gone on to make a full recovery.

Since first appearing in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

The US, Russia, Brazil, and several European countries are currently the hardest hit in the world.

The pandemic has killed over 333,400 people worldwide, with more than 5.12 million confirmed cases, while recoveries have surpassed 1.96 million, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus diplomacy

The Turkish president held separate phone calls with Iraqi and Qatari leaders to discuss cooperation in combating the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Communications Directorate said Friday.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan also discussed bilateral ties and regional developments with Iraqi President Barham Salih and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the directorate said in a statement.

The leaders also congratulated each other on the occasion of the upcoming Eid al Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan.

The statement did not provide any further details of the phone calls.

SOURCE:AA
