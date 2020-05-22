WORLD
2 MIN READ
Gaza's young female boxers train on the beach amid coronavirus closures
Young female boxers in Gaza swap their usual training grounds for the beach, due to concerns that the confines of their club may cause the virus to spread rapidly.
Gaza's young female boxers train on the beach amid coronavirus closures
Palestinian girls participate in a boxing training session at the sidewalk of a beach in Gaza City on May 21, 2020. / Reuters
Abdullah TanriverdiAbdullah Tanriverdi
May 22, 2020

Trading jabs and punches, a team of young female boxers –– some as young as four –– trained on the beach in Gaza this week after their club was closed due to Covid-19.

The sight of over a dozen girls boxing on the beach while wearing face masks caught the eye of passersby in the Mediterranean coastal enclave.

The girls' coach, Osama Ayob, said the public training sessions could help get more girls involved in the sport, which is mostly popular with men. 

Women make up half of the strip's two million population.

"Some families walking by us liked the idea and they asked if they could send their girls so I can train them," said Ayob, 34.

RECOMMENDED

One of the boxers, 15-year-old Malah Mesleh, said she would rather train in public than miss out on sessions – or, worse yet, risk contagion by practicing in the team's gym.

"We decided to leave the club because it is a closed space, and the virus, if present, would easily spread," she said.

Gaza has reported 55 Covid-19 cases, all of them in quarantine centres, and not deaths. 

Schools, wedding halls and gyms have been closed but the strip's ruling group Hamas have not imposed a full lockdown, saying it was not necessary. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Cambodia says Thai troops continue to 'occupy' civilian areas, testing December truce
US senators introduce bill to stop Trump from seizing NATO ally Greenland
Death toll from crane collapse at Thailand rail project reaches 28
US State Department official says Venezuela freeing Americans is an 'important step'
US civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin dies aged 86
ICJ hears detailed accounts of violence against Rohingya in Myanmar
US ends temporary protected status for Somali nationals
US envoy meets son of Iran's deposed shah amid protests — report
Over 400 prisoners freed in Venezuela — top lawmaker
Iran official calls Trump and Netanyahu 'main killers of the people of Iran'
ASELSAN tops $30B valuation, becomes Türkiye's most valuable firm
Guterres warns he may take Israel to world court over UNRWA
Qatar urges swift launch of Gaza ceasefire’s second phase
Oil prices rise on potential Iran supply disruption
Extreme cold deaths in Gaza rise to 24, including 21 children, as winter deepens humanitarian crisis