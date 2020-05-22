Trading jabs and punches, a team of young female boxers –– some as young as four –– trained on the beach in Gaza this week after their club was closed due to Covid-19.

The sight of over a dozen girls boxing on the beach while wearing face masks caught the eye of passersby in the Mediterranean coastal enclave.

The girls' coach, Osama Ayob, said the public training sessions could help get more girls involved in the sport, which is mostly popular with men.

Women make up half of the strip's two million population.

"Some families walking by us liked the idea and they asked if they could send their girls so I can train them," said Ayob, 34.