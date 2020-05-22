Libya's internationally recognised government retook parts of southern Tripoli on Friday from the militias loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar, whose 13-month campaign to seize the capital is under ever-greater pressure.

Fighters for the Government of National Accord (GNA) said they had advanced into several districts and overrun a military camp.

The GNA has with Turkish help made sudden strides in recent weeks, seizing a string of towns from Haftar militias, capturing the strategically important Watiya airbase and destroying several of its Russian-made air defence systems.

Haftar, backed by the United Arab Emirates, Russia and Egypt, has promised to respond with a massive air campaign and on Thursday its spokesman Ahmed Mismari said four warplanes had become newly available.