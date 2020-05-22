China's communist rulers avoided setting an annual growth target for the first time in decades on Friday, as they struggle to deal with the "immense" economic challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Analysts say the move points to China missing its key political goal of doubling gross domestic product from 2010 levels, a blow to the ruling party's pledge to provide prosperity in exchange for unquestioned political power.

The government usually sets economic growth targets that it regularly exceeds.

But this year, given "great uncertainty" caused by the pandemic, Beijing will not set a target but "give priority to stabilising employment and ensuring living standards", Premier Li Keqiang told the opening of the National People's Congress.

Before the pandemic, Beijing was widely expected to announce a growth target of around six percent this year.

But with the Covid-19 shock causing economic growth to shrink 6.8 percent in the first quarter, such a target was seen as no longer feasible.

Defence spending to rise 6.6 percent

China's defence spending this year will rise 6.6 percent from 2019, according to a report issued at the opening of the country's annual meeting of parliament .

The figure, set at $178.16 billion (1.268 trillion yuan), is closely watched as a barometer of how aggressively the country will beef up its military capabilities.

China set a 7.5 percent rise for the defence budget in 2019, outpacing what ended up as full-year GDP growth of 6.1 percent in the world's second-largest economy.

China's economy shrank 6.8 percent in the first quarter of 2020 compared with a year earlier, as the novel coronavirus spread from the central city of Wuhan, where it emerged late last year.

China omitted a 2020 economic growth target for the first time and pledged government support for the economy in Premier Li Keqiang's work report on Friday, launching the country's annual parliament meeting.