US Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden has voiced his strongest criticism yet of Israel’s plan to annex the occupied West Bank.

The former vice president was asked for his position on the issue by members of the Jewish American community at an online fundraising event, according to transcripts seen by the US outlet, the Hill.

Biden, the sole Democratic candidate remaining in the race to challenge incumbent President Donald Trump in November, said the Republican leader was undermining prospects for a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“The fact is, I will reverse Trump's undercutting of peace.” Biden said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to bring forth a vote on the annexation of the Palestinian territory during the summer, and has previously told Zionist groups that he is confident that the US will support the endeavour.

“I’m confident that that pledge will be honoured, that we will be able to celebrate another historic moment in the history of Zionism,” the Israeli leader told a meeting of Christian Zionists in April.

The US State Department has made clear that it is ready to accept the move, saying: "(the US) is prepared to recognise Israeli actions to extend Israeli sovereignty and the application of Israeli law to areas of the West Bank.”

‘So far to the right’

The plans have nevertheless brought the Israeli prime minister into conflict with the traditional allies, such as the EU, which is discussing implementing sanctions if it goes ahead with the annexation of the territory.