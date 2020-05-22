TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey commemorates exile of Circassians
The Circassians, a predominantly Muslim people, suffered greatly under the Russians and were subjected to ethnic cleansing in 1864 where some 400,000-500,000 people are believed to have died.
Turkey commemorates exile of Circassians
The Circassians, a predominantly Muslim people, suffered greatly under the Russians and were subjected to ethnic cleansing in 1864 where some 400,000-500,000 people are believed to have died. / AA
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
May 22, 2020

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday commemorated the deportation of Circassians 156 years ago from their homeland.

“In the 156th year of their exile from their homeland, I share the pain of our Circassian brothers and once again wish God's mercy on those who lost their lives,” Erdogan said on Twitter.

Turkish parliament speaker Mustafa Sentop also shared expressed regret over the massacre.

"I share the pain of 156th anniversary of the Great Circassian Exile, and commemorate all our brothers who lost their lives," Sentop said.

RECOMMENDED

The Circassians, a predominantly Muslim people, suffered greatly under the Russians and were subjected to ethnic cleansing.

A war in 1864 near the Black Sea port city of Sochi resulted in defeat for the Circassians and saw the Russian Empire invade all of Caucasia, a region extending east from the eastern Black Sea to the Caspian Sea.

Nearly 1.5 million Circassians were expelled from the region to the east of the Black Sea when it was overrun by Russia in 1864. Some 400,000-500,000 are believed to have died.

Most of the Circassian exiles were absorbed into the Ottoman Empire, settling as far away as present-day Jordan.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Cambodia says Thai troops continue to 'occupy' civilian areas, testing December truce
US senators introduce bill to stop Trump from seizing NATO ally Greenland
Death toll from crane collapse at Thailand rail project reaches 28
US State Department official says Venezuela freeing Americans is an 'important step'
US civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin dies aged 86
ICJ hears detailed accounts of violence against Rohingya in Myanmar
US ends temporary protected status for Somali nationals
US envoy meets son of Iran's deposed shah amid protests — report
Over 400 prisoners freed in Venezuela — top lawmaker
Iran official calls Trump and Netanyahu 'main killers of the people of Iran'
ASELSAN tops $30B valuation, becomes Türkiye's most valuable firm
Guterres warns he may take Israel to world court over UNRWA
Qatar urges swift launch of Gaza ceasefire’s second phase
Oil prices rise on potential Iran supply disruption
Extreme cold deaths in Gaza rise to 24, including 21 children, as winter deepens humanitarian crisis